Kodanad murder case: HC to pronounce orders on plea seeking stay on police probe on Friday

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court will pronounce orders on Friday (August 27) on a petition from one of the witnesses in the sensational Kodanad murder case seeking stay on further investigations by the police and expediting the trial in the Sessions Court in the Nilgiris.

After the arguments by the petitioner, state government and police, Justice M Nirmal Kumar on Tuesday said, “The orders will be pronounced on 27 August. Till then, no witnesses will be examined.”

The petitioner had stated that the prosecution’s present stand to hold further investigations, even as the case is under trial at the Sessions Court in the Nilgiris, is ‘having some ulterior motive’ and also aimed at delaying the completion of the trial. He also wanted the court to issue suitable directions to the trial court to hold the trial on a day to day basis.

Senior advocates I Subramanian and AL Somaiyaji, appearing for the petitioner Ravi, who is the joint secretary of the AIADMK Amma Peravai in Coimbatore, questioned the legality behind ordering investigations when the case is under trial and noted that the court had examined 41 witnesses so far.

After the trial commenced, no permission can be given for (police) inquiry into the case, they argued.

State Public Prosecutor Hasan Mohammed Jinnah said the petitioner is expressing ‘only apprehension’, and just the summons were sent to him. "Let him appear even with a lawyer, we will give him a questionnaire and he can answer it," he said.

The petitioner had said that if the situation continues like this, threats and pressure will continue on the witnesses who are already living in fear over their involvement in this sensational case.

He had mentioned in the petition that he was acquainted with the deceased driver Kanagaraj, the main accused, and through him, got familiar with Sayan.

Jinnah noted that all the facts relating to the murder in the bungalow of the former Chief Minister have to be unearthed because the murder had followed suspicious deaths.

Advocate General R Shanmugasundaram said the present dispensation (state government) does not accuse anyone and one of the accused Sayan had made some revelations.

“We are pursuing one of the poll promises. We don’t want to harm or harass anyone,” he said.