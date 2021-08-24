STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Make laws to enforce SC/ST sub-plans: Thirumavalavan urges TN govt

VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan on Monday urged the State government to bring in laws to ensure strict implementation of scheduled caste and scheduled tribe (SC/ST) sub-plans.

Published: 24th August 2021 05:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2021 05:16 AM   |  A+A-

Thol Thirumavalavan

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan on Monday urged the State government to bring in laws to ensure strict implementation of scheduled caste and scheduled tribe (SC/ST) sub-plans. He suggested that the government take a cue from the neighbouring states (Telangana, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh), which already have such legislations.

Speaking during a webinar on ‘Tamil Nadu Budget and Perspectives of the Marginalised’, the Lok Sabha member said, “The sub plans are a focussed approach for the development of the marginalised communities, and they are aimed at making both the Centre and State governments allocate budget exclusively for the development SCs and STs proportionate to their population.”

“In the absence of laws to fortify such plans, allocations are being made without a focussed approach. As a result, the marginalised communities do not have access to basic necessities. For instance, an SC community member would find many hurdles in attending a government school constructed in a non-SC locality,” he added.

Thirumavalavan also noted that despite many years since its introduction, the sub plans have not been implemented completely. “This is the reality, which applies to Tamil Nadu and its recent budget as well. In the recent budget, there is a common allocation that has been made, but it was not made adhering to the sub-plans,” he further said.

