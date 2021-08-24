STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Public breathes easy as TN lifts Covid curbs, reopens beaches for public

Famed beaches like Chennai’s Marina and Nagapattinam’s Velankanni drew hundreds of visitors since early morning on Monday as the State reopened its beaches, after about four months.

Published: 24th August 2021 05:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2021 05:30 AM   |  A+A-

DEBADATTA MALLICK

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Famed beaches like Chennai’s Marina and Nagapattinam’s Velankanni drew hundreds of visitors since early morning on Monday as the State reopened its beaches, after about four months. Along with beaches, several other popular tourist spots, from the Poompuhar ferry service to Vivekananda Rock and Thiruvalluvar statue in Kanniyakumari to the famed parks and boat clubs in Kodaikanal welcomed visitors.

The day also saw resumption of inter-State bus services, to Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, after a gap of nearly three months. While Chennai’s Vandalur Zoo is expected to open later this week, Coimbatore’s VOC Park saw its first visitors on the day, after a 17-month gap.

Incidentally, the relaxations came into force on a day when Health Minister Ma Subramanian released a survey pointing to very low adherence to Covid safety norms in public places. However, many cared only to catch a break from the confines of their houses. “We don’t mind if it is an old movie. Watching a movie in the theatre is an experience we have not had in a while,” said L Govindarajan, a Chennai resident.

He had to return disappointed though. Although allowed to function with 50 per cent occupancy, theatres are only planning to reopen on Thursday or Friday. “There are no new releases, so we have to wait for a few,” said Ruban Mathivanan, owner of GK Cinemas in Chennai’s Porur. Many think opening close to the weekend might help bring in more crowds.

Lion safari off limits
Chennai: Even as Chennai’s Vandalur Zoo gears up to welcome visitors later this week, its main attraction, the lion safari, will be closed for tourists. Earlier this year, two lions had died and several tested positive for the Delta variant 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid curbs Tamil Nadu COVID 19 chennai Marina beach
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Reduced testing in Kerala behind improved national Covid-19 tally?
For representational purposes
India can become world's second-largest cloud talent hub: Nasscom
Fire men at a charred shop following the violence during celebrations of 200th anniversary of the Battle of Bhima Koregaon, near Pune. (File Photo | PTI)
JNU, TISS students recruited for terrorism, says NIA in its Bhima Koregaon chargesheet as it drops PM assassination plot
Benedict Cumberbatch in a still from the film (Photo | YouTube screengrab)
WATCH | 'SpiderMan: No Way Home' trailer finally out post leak, film to release on this date

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Reduced testing in Kerala behind improved national Covid-19 tally?
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
India's first smog tower inaugurated at Delhi's Connaught Place to combat pollution
Gallery
Popular social networking site Twitter India has revealed the top 10 hashtags of the year -- for six months -- between January 1, 2021 and June 30, 2021. The list is dominated by Kollywood actors Ajith and Vijay.
Ajith's 'Valimai' to Vijay's 'Master': Check out the most-tweeted hashtags of 2021 in India
We don't know if we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. But we do know  Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is coming for Peter Parker. Sony has finally dropped the much-awaited teaser trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and it i
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp