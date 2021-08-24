Senior DMK leader Duraimurugan completes 50 years as lawmaker, hailed

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State Assembly on Monday passed a resolution moved by Chief Minister MK Stalin to unanimously congratulate octogenarian DMK leader Duraimurugan, who has completed 50 years as a legislator. Cutting across party lines, all leaders in the House paid rich encomiums on the veteran leader. Overcome by emotions and welled up eyes, Duraimurugan thanked everyone and promised to spend the rest of his life in a manner worthy of their praises.

During the zero hour, the Chief Minister said, “This Assembly has a history of 100 years and Duraimurugan has spent half a century as a legislator here. That is why he is guiding the proceedings as the Leader of the House now. After the demise of my father M Karunanidhi, and former DMK general secretary K Anbazhagan, Duraimurugan has been my guide regarding party affairs.”

The veteran DMK leader opened his account in the State Assembly from Katpadi constituency in 1971, got elected from the same constituency eight times and represented Ranipet constituency two times. “He registered deep views on issues of his constituencies in the House for five long decades. He is a treasure trove of information on the Cauvery issue, beginning from the 1924 agreement inked with the neighbouring State,” Stalin further said.

Deputy Leader of the Opposition O Panneerselvam noted that Duraimurugan has always been a guidepost for the legislators and Ministers on how to conduct themselves in the Assembly. “He was very fond of our leader MG Ramachandran. At the same time, he also showed affection and loyalty to Kalaignar. Duraimurugan is well known for his humorous remarks, while expressing his views in the House,” he added.

In his acceptance speech, Duraimurgan said, “For the first time in the Assembly, words fail me. I promise that I will spend the rest of my life worthy of whatever you have said about me. My leader (MK Stalin) has totally surprised me by moving this resolution. I will remain grateful to him throughout my lifetime.” Overcome by emotion, he broke down into tears during the speech.

‘Don’t erect banners’

Chennai: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday urged cadres to not erect flex banners and welcome arches for party events. Though he had made the same request earlier, he has appealed to cadres once again after the death of a 13-year-old boy on Sunday

Prices of not all petro products cut: AIADMK

Chennai: The State Assembly on Monday witnessed heated arguments over the price reduction of petroleum products during the debate on grants for the Water Resource Department. AIADMK member KP Munusamy charged that the DMK government had not reduced prices of all petroleum products as per their poll promise. In response, Finance Minister PTR Palanivel Thiaga Rajan said: “The previous government had increased the taxes on petroleum products five times and not even reduced it once.” Further, he used a certain word, which was later expunged from Assembly records, to condemn the previous AIADMK government. Taking exception to that word, Edappadi K Palaniswami intervened and said that the word was unparliamentary.

What they said in house

Anna Library was ruined due to the AIADMK government. They even rented the library halls for marriage functions. Only after an HC order was this practice stopped

— MK Stalin, Chief Minister

The government has committed to construct 1,000 check dams across the State at a cost of Rs 10,000 crore. Hence, I earnestly invite demands from MLAs in this regard. This project will be implemented without any bias

— Durgaimurugan, Water Minister

The govt will carry out temple developmental works worth Rs 1,000 crore. It has already allocated Rs 100 crores for works in various temples. Rs 130 crore has been allocated for one-time pooja at 12,600 temples

— Sekar Babu, HR&CE Minister