AINRC MLA Rajavelu files nomination for Deputy Speaker election in Puducherry

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Former Minister and AINRC MLA P Rajavelu has filed nomination for election to the post of Deputy Speaker of the Legislative Assembly on Wednesday.

Elected from Nettapakkam (SC), Rajavelu is the combined candidate of NDA. Chief minister N Rangasamy, his cabinet colleagues K Lakshminarayanan, C Jayakumar, Chandirapriyanka were present on the occasion.

Rajavelu earlier served as Welfare minister in the previous AINRC government in 2011-2016.

He is likely to be elected unopposed as no one else has filed nominations from the opposition.