EPS urges TNCSC to procure paddy

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Leader of the Principal Opposition party Edappadi K Palaniswami has urged the State government to direct the Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation (TNCSC) procure paddy in the upcoming harvest season.

“It is learnt that due to the inefficiency of TNCSC, the Rs 2,000 crore subsidy meant for the Custom Milled Rice (CMR) was not received from the Union government,” Palaniswami claimed.