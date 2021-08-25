STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Indian Coast Guard director general meets CM Stalin

Published: 25th August 2021 05:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2021 05:24 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin

Chief Minister MK Stalin. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Indian Coast Guard Director General K Natarajan on Tuesday met Chief Minister MK Stalin and acknowledged the efforts and support of the State government in strengthening coastal security.

Natarajan briefed Stalin on various developments envisaged for strengthening the coastal security mechanism and major operations undertaken by ICG, which included fire fighting on board MT New Diamond and MV X-Press Pearl, to prevent major ecological disaster in the Southern coast.

The discussion also focussed on conduct of various anti-smuggling operations and search and rescue operations. Meanwhile, the Coast Guard residential flats complex with 308 units at Ayapakkam was inaugurated by the director general in the presence of senior Coast Guard officers, officials of Tamil Nadu Housing Board and various defence and civil dignitaries. 

Given the complex maritime security environment, the Indian Coast Guard is witnessing an exponential growth in terms of afloat units and operational infrastructure to meet the maritime challenges in the country. 

