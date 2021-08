By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Minister KR Periakaruppan on Tuesday informed Assembly that there was no demand for the Amma two-wheeler subsidy scheme.

AIADMK member SP Velumani said, “3 lakh working women benefited from this scheme. But, there was no mention of this scheme in the policy note now,” he added.

In response, Minister Periakaruppan said that there is no demand for it as the government has implemented free rides for women passengers in buses.