Petrol prices in Puducherry slashed by Rs 2.43 per litre, price comes down below Rs 100  

Published: 25th August 2021 10:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2021 11:26 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: In a similar way to Tamil Nadu, Puducherry government has slashed petrol price sold in Puducherry and Karaikal regions of the UT by Rs 2.43 per litre by reducing the VAT on petrol by 3 percent

Lt. Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan accorded approval to the Cabinet decision in this regard on Wednesday, according to a release from Raj Nivas. Accordingly, the estimated price per litre in Puducherry and Karaikal is Rs 99.52 in Puducherry and Rs 99.30 in Karaikal.

Lt. Governor has also accorded approval for enhancement of quantum of financial assistance to the differently abled persons.

ALSO READ | How 1+1 is not 2 in fuel tax maths

The assistance has been hiked  Rs 3,000 to  Rs 3,500 for those with 86% to 100% permanent disablement, Rs 2000 to 2500 for those with  66% to 85%  disability,  Rs 1500 to 2000 for those with 40 to 60 percent disability,  Rs 2200 to 2700 for those with permanent disability and aged between 60 years to 79 years of age, and from RS 3300 to 3800  for those with permanent disability above the age of  80 years .

She has approved the notification of “The Puducherry Consumer Protection(Salary, Allowances and Conditions of Service of President and Members of the State Commission and District Commission) Rules, 2021 and constitution of the Selection Committee with Chief Secretary as Chairman and Secretary (Education), Vice-Chancellor, Pondicherry University, Director, NIT., Karaikal as Members for selection of First Registrar of the Pondicherry Technological University.

Sanction have been given for release of Grants-in-aid for Rs.3.33 lakhs under SCSP component to the Puducherry Un-organised Labourers Welfare Society for extending welfare benefits to its registered SC members. Besides  for release of Grants-in-aid for Rs.184.80 lakhs to Adi Dravidar Welfare and Scheduled Tribes Welfare Department for the Phase II of  construction of 573 houses (Revised target 530 houses) by SC beneficiaries under Beneficiary led Construction Component of PMAY.

 In order to tackle the likely occurrence of third wave of Covid-19 Pandemic and to achieve 100% vaccination coverage in the U.T. of Puducherry, Lt. Governor has accorded approval for re-engagement of 688 Healthcare Personnel on short term contract basis, for a further period of 90 days, in the Health Department. 

She also granted approval  to re-open Government/Government Aided/Private Schools including CBSE/ICSE schools in Puducherry and Karaikal districts for 9th to 12th standard.

Accordingly IX  classes will be held on Mondays, Wednesdays & Fridays,  Xth standard classes on  Tuesdays, Thursdays &  Saturdays,  XI th on Mondays, Wednesdays & Fridays and XII on Tuesdays, Thursdays & Saturdays.

