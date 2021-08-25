STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Point Calimere's winged visitors are early this year

The downpours have recharged and enriched mudflats around the sanctuary and caused water stagnation, which attracts water birds.

Published: 25th August 2021 09:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2021 09:51 AM   |  A+A-

Great Knot, an endangered migratory bird wading in the rainwaters at Kodiyakarai.

By Antony Fernando
Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: It's only August, but migratory birds have already started visiting the Point Calimere Wildlife and Birds Sanctuary in Kodiyakarai. The sanctuary usually sees birds, including endangered ones, from across countries and continents, only around monsoon season in October and November.

However, unseasonal rain in the past two weeks in Vedaranyam is said to be the reason for the early migration. The downpours have recharged and enriched mudflats around the sanctuary and caused water stagnation, which attracts water birds. Around 70 per cent of the continental migratory and local migratory birds that visit Kodiyakarai are water birds.

"Changes in global climate could be a reason for early migration. Such changes impact the migration season of birds travelling across hemispheres," said S Kalanidhi, District Forest Officer in Nagapattinam.

"Kodiyakarai, which is one of the largest mudflats in the eastern coast, provides a large source of benthic fauna food for migratory birds. We can see the regular visitors already. We have also spotted endangered migratory bird species like the Great Knot. We are studying their visits and recording their arrivals," said S Balachandran, an ornithologist and Deputy Director of Bombay Natural History Society, who works in Kodiyakarai.

Two bird species which arrive in large numbers -- Little Stint and Curlew Sandpipers --were among others, such as Caspian Terns, Marsh Sandpiper, Common Redshank, Flamingoes and Eurasian Curlew, spotted in the sanctuary. A modest number of local migratory birds like Pelican and Painted Stork have also been spotted.

The migratory season is expected to peak around October. Ornithologists will mount rings on the birds' talons to identify their travel routes for further research. The annual bird census is scheduled to begin in February. Some ornithologists believe that this will not reflect the exact presence of birds due to the delayed start of the census. They are considering conducting the census in November and December.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Point Calimere Wildlife and Birds Sanctuary Kodiyakarai migratory birds
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Reduced testing in Kerala behind improved national Covid-19 tally?
For representational purposes
India can become world's second-largest cloud talent hub: Nasscom
Fire men at a charred shop following the violence during celebrations of 200th anniversary of the Battle of Bhima Koregaon, near Pune. (File Photo | PTI)
JNU, TISS students recruited for terrorism, says NIA in its Bhima Koregaon chargesheet as it drops PM assassination plot
Benedict Cumberbatch in a still from the film (Photo | YouTube screengrab)
WATCH | 'SpiderMan: No Way Home' trailer finally out post leak, film to release on this date

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Afghan Refugees staying In Delhi during a protest against UNHCR India in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
We are sad angry and scared Afghan Refugees in India ask for their rights
Taliban fighters stand guard at a checkpoint in the Wazir Akbar Khan neighborhood in the city of Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
Taliban takeover prompts fears of a resurgent Al-Qaeda
Gallery
Popular social networking site Twitter India has revealed the top 10 hashtags of the year -- for six months -- between January 1, 2021 and June 30, 2021. The list is dominated by Kollywood actors Ajith and Vijay.
Ajith's 'Valimai' to Vijay's 'Master': Check out the most-tweeted hashtags of 2021 in India
We don't know if we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. But we do know  Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is coming for Peter Parker. Sony has finally dropped the much-awaited teaser trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and it i
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp