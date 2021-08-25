STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Thanks to upgradation, train trips to Mumbai, Tirupati to get shorter

The upgraded signalling system covers 9 stations, 17 interlocked level crossing gates and one intermediate block signal. The works were taken up at a cost of Rs 9.45 crore.

Published: 25th August 2021 05:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2021 05:17 AM   |  A+A-

Indian Railways

Representational Image (File Photo | PTI)

By B Anbuselvan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Travelling time from Chennai to Mumbai and Tirupati will soon come down by 20 to 30 minutes with the railways gearing up track and signal upgradation works in Arakkonam - Renigunta section to facilitate operation of trains at a speed of 130 kmph. Presently, the maximum permitted speed in the section is 105 to 110 kmph.

As part of the proposal to enhance the speed of trains in Golden Quadrilateral section and diagonal routes connecting Chennai, Mumbai, New Delhi and Kolkata, a double distant signalling system has been installed in the 67 km track between Arakkonam and Renigunta.

The upgraded signalling system covers 9 stations, 17 interlocked level crossing gates and one intermediate block signal. The works were taken up at a cost of Rs 9.45 crore. The section has also been provided with an advanced automatic signalling system supported by Train Protection and Warning System, which ensures that no further upgradation is required for increasing the speed.

The track strengthening works in the section involves elimination of 27 manned level crossing gates, complete renewal of tracks and concrete sleepers and improvement of switch expansion joints and replacing curved switches with thick web switches.

“Construction of limited user subway, road over and road under bridge in this section is under progress. Track has been renewed completely for the 17 kms between Nagari and Puttur. Track expansion joints are being upgraded,” said a railway official. The official added that the track would be inspected and speed trials would be conducted upon completion of the works.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tirupati Mumbai
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
How 1+1 is not 2 in fuel tax maths
Illustration: Amit Bandre
Hatred of Hindutva may lead to Hindumisia
Yasmin Nigar Khan, president of the All India Pakhtoon Jirga-e-Hind, flanked by organisation members and Afghan expatriates in her office at Kolkata, on August 19, 2021. (Photo | Moyurie Som)
'This was all China's and Pakistan's plan': Talking Afghanistan with Kolkata's Kabuliwalas
Image used for representation
Love spells doom for Kerala women, 350 die in 5 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Afghan Refugees staying In Delhi during a protest against UNHCR India in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
We are sad angry and scared Afghan Refugees in India ask for their rights
Taliban fighters stand guard at a checkpoint in the Wazir Akbar Khan neighborhood in the city of Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
Taliban takeover prompts fears of a resurgent Al-Qaeda
Gallery
Popular social networking site Twitter India has revealed the top 10 hashtags of the year -- for six months -- between January 1, 2021 and June 30, 2021. The list is dominated by Kollywood actors Ajith and Vijay.
Ajith's 'Valimai' to Vijay's 'Master': Check out the most-tweeted hashtags of 2021 in India
We don't know if we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. But we do know  Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is coming for Peter Parker. Sony has finally dropped the much-awaited teaser trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and it i
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp