Thanks to upgradation, train trips to Mumbai, Tirupati to get shorter

B Anbuselvan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Travelling time from Chennai to Mumbai and Tirupati will soon come down by 20 to 30 minutes with the railways gearing up track and signal upgradation works in Arakkonam - Renigunta section to facilitate operation of trains at a speed of 130 kmph. Presently, the maximum permitted speed in the section is 105 to 110 kmph.

As part of the proposal to enhance the speed of trains in Golden Quadrilateral section and diagonal routes connecting Chennai, Mumbai, New Delhi and Kolkata, a double distant signalling system has been installed in the 67 km track between Arakkonam and Renigunta.

The upgraded signalling system covers 9 stations, 17 interlocked level crossing gates and one intermediate block signal. The works were taken up at a cost of Rs 9.45 crore. The section has also been provided with an advanced automatic signalling system supported by Train Protection and Warning System, which ensures that no further upgradation is required for increasing the speed.

The track strengthening works in the section involves elimination of 27 manned level crossing gates, complete renewal of tracks and concrete sleepers and improvement of switch expansion joints and replacing curved switches with thick web switches.

“Construction of limited user subway, road over and road under bridge in this section is under progress. Track has been renewed completely for the 17 kms between Nagari and Puttur. Track expansion joints are being upgraded,” said a railway official. The official added that the track would be inspected and speed trials would be conducted upon completion of the works.