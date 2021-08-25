Tiruvannamalai: Man locks three nieces inside house, held

By Express News Service

TIRUVANNAMALAI: Three girls were locked inside a house by their paternal uncle, as their parents who owed money did not repay the debt. According to the police, Rajan (38) lent his brother-in-law, Raghu, Rs 2.80 lakh in the month of December last year. Raghu had returned Rs 40,000 but had not repaid the balance amount which Rajan kept asking for and the issue had dragged on for some time, said the police sources.

On Monday morning, Rajan went to Raghu’s house to get the money back. When he found that Raghu was not home, he locked Raghu’s daughters (his nieces) aged between 15 and 18 years, confined them inside the house and left, said the police sources. Upon his return, Raghu saw his daughters inside the locked doors. He then rushed to the police station and lodged a complaint against Rajan.

The police secured Rajan and about 45 minutes later, the girls were released from their own house. The police held an inquiry into the matter and registered a case under various IPC Sections 294B (verbal abuse), 342 (wrongful confinement), and 506 (1) (criminal intimidation). They arrested Rajan and remanded him in judicial custody.

