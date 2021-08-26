Bail granted to couple in child trafficking case

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court granted bail to a couple, who was arrested in a child trafficking case, on Tuesday. The facts of the case, as mentioned in the order, were that an NGO — Idhayam Trust — illegally sold a year-old boy belonging to one Ishwarya to the aforesaid couple — Sahubar Sathik and Anish Rani. The trust allegedly lied to Ishwarya that her son died of Covid-19.

The NGO had also sold a girl child to another couple in a similar manner. This issue came to light when a social worker started inquiring about the children and lodged a missing complaint with the police. Nine persons, including the petitioners, were arrested. However, the petitioners denied the allegations. They said that they were childless and were only attempting to adopt a child legally. They also claimed that they were unaware of the actions of the NGO.