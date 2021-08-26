STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Farmers urge Stalin to form panel to inspect Grand Anicut Canal works

Even as the renovation and modernisation work is being carried out, farmers have expressed apprehension over the quality of the work.

Published: 26th August 2021 04:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2021 04:03 AM

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin

Chief Minister MK Stalin. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR: Farmers of the district have urged the government to appoint an expert committee to look into the quality of work being carried out under the renovation and modernisation of the Grand Anicut Canal System project funded by Asia Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), as one of the contractors is PST construction, which built an allegedly substandard multi-storey housing complex in Chennai.

The Extension, Renovation and Modernisation (ERM) programme of the Grand Anaicut Canal System has been taken up at a cost of Rs 2,649 crore with assistance from the bank. Various interventions, including lining the bed and side walls of the canal, repair and replacement of water regulating structures are taken up. The canal system, formed as part of the Cauvery-Mettur project during 1925-1934, traverses 102 km in Thanjavur district and 46 km in Pudukkottai district and irrigates 2.27 lakh acres.

Even as the renovation and modernisation work is being carried out, farmers have expressed apprehension over the quality of the work.V Veerasenan, president of Nasuvini River bed Dam Farmers’ Association, on Wednesday sent a letter to Chief Minister MK Stalin, expressing concern.

“At present, farmers in the tail end areas of the system, including Peravuranai, Pattukkottai, Aranthangi, Avudayarkoil and Orathanadu, do not receive adequate water for irrigation due to the damage to the sidewall, bed and the irrigation structures. Following the demands of the farmers, the ERM scheme was announced. The first phase of the work has been taken up at a cost of Rs1,037 crore. Tenders have been awarded to five firms, which are close to former Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami,” Veerasenan said in the letter. 

One of the firms awarded the contract was  PST Constructions, against which allegations of faulty construction of tenements in KP Park in Pulianthoppu area in Chennai surfaced recently, he added.“Cracks have developed in the newly-built side walls of the canals from 45th km to 58th km of the canal,” Veerasenan said in the letter. 

