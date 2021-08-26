Form district-wise taxation committees: Madras HC

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State government has been told to constitute taxation committees in all districts under the leadership of the respective Collectors to look into property tax issues and initiate stringent action against any corrupt practices in assessment and collection.

Disposing of a writ petition filed by SSM Engineering College at Kumarapalayam in Namakkal district, Madras High Court judge SM Subramaniam directed the secretary of Tamil Nadu Rural Development and Panchayat Raj department to constitute the committee.

The judge also ordered the secretary to instruct the Collectors to review the property tax assessments already made to verify the correctness or otherwise of the assessments made by the subordinate authorities. The High Court also rejected relief in collection of surcharge levied by the Thattankuttai village as sought by SSM Engineering College.