HC seeks report over illegal detention of acquitted man at Madurai prison

The petitioner, Rathinam, stated that his son Chokkar was convicted and awarded life sentence in a 2011 murder case but was acquitted later by the high court in October 2019.

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court sought a report from the State government on a petition filed by a man seeking compensation for the illegal detention of his son in prison for nearly nine months despite his acquittal.

The petitioner, Rathinam, stated that his son Chokkar was convicted and awarded life sentence in a 2011 murder case but was acquitted later by the high court in October 2019. However, Chokkar was kept in Madurai Central Prison for nearly nine more months and was released only in July 2020, Rathinam stated and sought compensation for the illegal detention of his son.

The Director-General of Prisons, in his counter affidavit in the case, admitted that the prison authorities inadvertently made the mistake as the order copy indicated that ‘Accused no 2’ is to be released, instead of directly mentioning Chokkar by his name. The ‘Accused no 1’ was already out on bail and the authorities confused Chokkar with the other accused, he added. He also submitted that departmental action has been initiated against the then prison superintendent for the above mistake and action is also contemplated against the then jailor as well.

State Public Prosecutor Hasan Mohamed Jinnah, who also appeared before the court on Wednesday, submitted that the home secretary is considering appointing prosecutors or legal-aid counsels at all central prisons to avoid such mistakes in future. Though he agreed that Rs2 lakh compensation was paid in a similar case in the past, he said that the circumstances of the present case are different. 

Justice G Ilangovan, who heard the submissions, directed the government to file a detailed report on the action taken against the authorities in connection with the case and the steps proposed to be taken to avoid such incidents in the future. The hearing was adjourned to September 21.

