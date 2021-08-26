STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mountain railway gets a fresh head of steam

The highlight of the event was the opening of Family Tree at the centre of the workshop displaying photographs of all its 4,000 employees.

The coal-fired steam engine constructed at the Golden Rock Railway Workshop in Tiruchy being flagged off on Wednesday | MK Ashok Kumar

By Jose K Joseph
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Southern Railway General Manager John Thomas flagged off the first coal-fired steam engine manufactured in the country for the Nilgiri Mountain Railway at the Golden Rock Railway Workshop in Ponmalai on Wednesday.

Thomas, along with Chief Workshop Manager Shyamadhar Ram and  Tiruchy Divisional Railway Manager Manish Agarwal, also reviewed the performance of the workshop. Officials said the workshop is among the few in the world that still manufacture steam  locomotive engines.

“We have experience manufacturing about four oil-fired locomotives. Our team has also done overhauling of vintage engines. But, this is the first time that we are doing the manufacturing of a coal-fired locomotive. The manufacturing of this vintage engine started last August. Despite several hurdles owing to the pandemic, our team completed the project in record time. This is a proud moment for all of us,” an officer said.

Watching the steam engine move through a dedicated track with smoke and exhaust emanating through the stack was like travelling back in time, a few employees said. “We created history by constructing a vintage engine, and this feat was made possible only because of the dedication of the team,” a workshop employee said. 

According to sources, the railway spent about `8.9 crore on recreating this vintage steam-powered engine.
In addition to this steam engine, Thomas also flagged off the 444th Public Sector Undertaking loco overhauled from Diesel Shop, 200th Guard Van manufactured from Wagon Production shops and 123rd Linke Hofmann Busch coach overhauled at this workshop.

He inaugurated several new projects, including a renovated Heritage Square, a sculpture park, and other facilities at the workshop. This Heritage Square inside the workshop now has two vintage engines. The Government of India has marked this year for celebrations of the platinum jubilee of Indian Independence.

To mark it, a newly developed MIYAWAKI garden inside the workshops consisting of 4,000 saplings, including 500 saplings of Bheema Bamboos planted by each employee of the workshop, was dedicated to the nation by Thomas. The highlight of the event was the opening of Family Tree at the centre of the workshop displaying photographs of all its 4,000 employees.

