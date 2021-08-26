STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

No quota for poor in medical admissions sans SC nod, says Madras HC

Turns down DMK’s plea for 50% OBC quota, says uniform reservation must across states

Published: 26th August 2021 09:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2021 09:35 AM   |  A+A-

MBBS classes, Medical students

Image of medical students attending class used for representation. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)

By R Sivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Wednesday said, without the Supreme Court’s approval, it is “impermissible” to implement the 10 per cent quota for economically weaker sections (EWS) within the All India Quota (AIQ) for undergraduate, postgraduate and diploma admissions to medical and dental courses.

Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice PD Audikesavalu passed the order on a contempt petition moved by the DMK against the Centre for its failure to comply with a HC order from last year on implementing OBC reservation within the AIQ for medical admissions. While the court disposed of the contempt petition, it ruled on the Centre’s July 29, 2021 order notifying a 27 per cent OBC quota and 10 per cent EWS quota within the AIQ.

The court said the order was in accordance with the law with regard to the quotas for SCs, STs and OBC categories and the horizontal reservation for persons with disabilities. However, “the additional reservation provided for EWS... cannot be permitted, except with the approval of the SC in such regard,” the court said. “...To such extent, the reservation as indicated in the notification of July 29 has to be regarded impermissible till such approval is obtained,” the court ruled.

Later speaking to Express on this, Rajya Sabha MP P Wilson, who appeared for the DMK in the case, said, “As a result of the order, EWS quota cannot be implemented across the country for medical admissions. They (Centre) will have to approach the SC if they want to implement it.”

Earlier, the court, considering the DMK’s plea that 50 percent OBC quota, as followed in TN, must be implemented in the seats surrendered by the State to the AIQ, said reservation in AIQ seats across States must be uniform. “Logically, if the AIQ seats are thrown open to candidates across the country, there cannot be reservation to one extent in one State and another extent in another State.” 

Disposing of the ruling party’s contempt petition, the Bench said the Centre had complied with the HC order from July 2020 to provide the OBC quota in the AIQ and set up a committee. The DMK had moved a contempt petition before the HC in November 2020, after the notification of the NEET MDS bulletin without the OBC quota.Days before the Centre’s July 29 notification, it had been pulled up by both the HC and the SC for failing to comply with the Madras High Court’s order on the matter.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
medical admissions Supreme Court EWS quota reservation Madras High Court DMK OBC reservation
India Matters
Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS 
New sublineage of Delta variant first found in Israel reported in several states in India 
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
National panel recommends mandatory oxygen plants for hospitals with 50 beds
Representational Image. (Google Play Store Screengrab)
CoWIN: From vaccine certificate on WhatsApp to merging phone numbers & editing errors, things to know
Thejaswi Abhilash
Doodling records: 10-year-old Kerala girl enters India Book of Records, Asia Book of Records

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian javelin star Neeraj Chopra (L) and Pakistan athlete Arshad Nadeem (Photo | Twitter)
WATCH | Nothing wrong in what Arshad did by taking my javelin to prepare:Neeraj 
Families evacuated from Kabul, Afghanistan, wait to board a bus after they arrived at Washington Dulles International Airport on Wednesday | ap
'Not trained to respect you': Taliban asks Afghan women to work from home
Gallery
Popular social networking site Twitter India has revealed the top 10 hashtags of the year -- for six months -- between January 1, 2021 and June 30, 2021. The list is dominated by Kollywood actors Ajith and Vijay.
Ajith's 'Valimai' to Vijay's 'Master': Check out the most-tweeted hashtags of 2021 in India
We don't know if we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. But we do know  Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is coming for Peter Parker. Sony has finally dropped the much-awaited teaser trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and it i
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp