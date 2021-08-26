STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Vanniyar quota hangs in balance

HC says admissions, postings made under 10.5% reservation are subject to its final order

Published: 26th August 2021 04:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2021 04:06 AM   |  A+A-

File photo of Vanniyars | special arrangement

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Wednesday ordered that admissions and appointments that have already been made, and the ones that are further to be made, under the 10.5 per cent internal reservation for the Vanniyar community, will be subject to the outcome of the final order of the court.

Passing an interim order on a batch of petitions praying for an interim stay on the quota, Justices MM Sundresh and S Kannammal stated: “We do feel that it will only serve the interests of one and all if it is made clear that any admissions made or likely to be made, or appointments made or likely to be made, in pursuant to the impugned enactment, will be subject to the result of the final order to be passed.”

Allowing the petitions, the court clarified that it may pass orders on appointments and admissions being made before its final verdict is delivered. The impleading petitioners were given two weeks’ time to file their pleas, and the matter was posted for September 14.

Earlier, representing the State government, Advocate General R Shanmuga Sundaram said that after the enactment, the Act was given effect and the government law college in Chennai has implemented it for admissions to courses. Stating that the Supreme Court and the first bench of Madras High Court have already refused to pass an interim stay on the quota, he said, “Now, all of a sudden the petitioners want to press for some interim order, which is totally unfair.” He also suggested fixing an early date for final hearing.

Senior counsel KM Vijayan, representing the writ petitioners, pressed for an injunction on admissions in educational institutions. He also challenged the enactment of the law by the State legislature and stated that there was malafide intention as the enactment was hurried in February.

“In matters relating to education, I request an injunction on any kind of admissions, and matters relating to service, provisionally made, must be subject to result of final order,” he stressed.

The previous AIADMK government had passed an act providing for 10.5 per cent reservation for the Vanniyars in February shortly before the model code of conduct came into force, during the run-up to the State Assembly polls.

After assuming power, the DMK government issued GOs, giving effect to the legislation and to enable reservation in educational institutions and public services. Several organisations representing other most backward classes voiced against the reservation saying that it would deprive their legitimate opportunities.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madras High Court Vanniyar community
India Matters
Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS 
New sublineage of Delta variant first found in Israel reported in several states in India 
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
National panel recommends mandatory oxygen plants for hospitals with 50 beds
Representational Image. (Google Play Store Screengrab)
CoWIN: From vaccine certificate on WhatsApp to merging phone numbers & editing errors, things to know
Thejaswi Abhilash
Doodling records: 10-year-old Kerala girl enters India Book of Records, Asia Book of Records

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian javelin star Neeraj Chopra (L) and Pakistan athlete Arshad Nadeem (Photo | Twitter)
WATCH | Nothing wrong in what Arshad did by taking my javelin to prepare:Neeraj 
Families evacuated from Kabul, Afghanistan, wait to board a bus after they arrived at Washington Dulles International Airport on Wednesday | ap
'Not trained to respect you': Taliban asks Afghan women to work from home
Gallery
Popular social networking site Twitter India has revealed the top 10 hashtags of the year -- for six months -- between January 1, 2021 and June 30, 2021. The list is dominated by Kollywood actors Ajith and Vijay.
Ajith's 'Valimai' to Vijay's 'Master': Check out the most-tweeted hashtags of 2021 in India
We don't know if we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. But we do know  Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is coming for Peter Parker. Sony has finally dropped the much-awaited teaser trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and it i
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp