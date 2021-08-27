STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

10 new colleges, Tamil-medium engineering diploma soon in TN

With a view to increase the admission ratio of students, the State government has decided to establish 10 more arts and science colleges across Tamil Nadu.

Published: 27th August 2021 04:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2021 04:36 AM   |  A+A-

College illustration

(For representational purposes | Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: With a view to increase the admission ratio of students, the State government has decided to establish 10 more arts and science colleges across Tamil Nadu. Besides, from the next academic year onwards, diploma courses in civil engineering and mechanical engineering would also be offered in Tamil medium. 

The colleges will be set up in Thiruchuzhi (Virudhunagar district), Thirukovilur (Kallakurichi), Thalavadi (Erode), Oddanchatram (Dindigul), Manur (Tirunelveli), Dharapuram (Tirupur), Yeriyur (Dharmapuri), Alangudi (Pudukkottai), Serkkadu (Vellore), and Koothanallur (Thiruvarur). 

The minister added that curricula of all educational institutions coming under the Higher Education department would be revised to suit requirements of the modern times, to prepare students to face competitive examinations, to increase employment opportunities, and to enhance the students’ learning and teaching capacities. “Four more regional centres would be set up for the Tamil Nadu Open University at Salem, Tiruvannamalai, Mayiladuthurai and Sivaganga,” Ponmudi said. 

“Vocational training would be given to students of Higher Education via Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan at `3.30 crore. A Memorandum of Understanding  (MoU) will be soon signed between the Directorate of Technical Education and the IIT Bombay. Similarly, the Directorate of Technical Education will sign an MoU with the Entrepreneurship Development and Innovation Institute (EDII) to encourage college students become entrepreneurs,” he added. 

As per plans, the Institute of Road and Transport Technology at Erode would be converted to a government engineering college. Foreign languages like German, Japanese, Mandarin, Russian and French, would be taught at colleges during the final year.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
engineering Tamil Nadu Tamil language
India Matters
A health worker administers a vaccine for COVID-19 at a hotel lobby repurposed for a vaccination drive in Dharmsala. (Photo | AP)
After slow start, India's COVID vaccination pace improves; target distant still
In this March 2021 photo provided by Pfizer, vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are prepared for packaging. (Photo | AP)
Blood clot risk from COVID-19 infection much higher than that after vaccination: Study 
Representational Photo (File photo| AP)
Forced sex with legally wedded wife does not amount to rape, says Chhattisgarh HC
Amitabh Bachchan (Photo | AFP)
Amitabh Bachchan's police bodyguard transferred amid reports of 'Rs 1.5 crore annual income'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
US President Joe Biden. (Photo | AP)
'We will hunt you down and make you pay': Biden warns Kabul airport attacker
Afghans lie on beds at a hospital after they were wounded in the deadly attacks outside the airport in Kabul. (Photo | AP)
Kabul airport attack kills 95 Afghans, 13 US troops; Biden vows revenge
Gallery
Popular social networking site Twitter India has revealed the top 10 hashtags of the year -- for six months -- between January 1, 2021 and June 30, 2021. The list is dominated by Kollywood actors Ajith and Vijay.
Ajith's 'Valimai' to Vijay's 'Master': Check out the most-tweeted hashtags of 2021 in India
We don't know if we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. But we do know  Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is coming for Peter Parker. Sony has finally dropped the much-awaited teaser trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and it i
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp