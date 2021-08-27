Coimbatore: Nepal woman murders her children, dies by suicide

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A 22-year-old woman from Nepal killed her two children before committing suicide at Kuppanur village, allegedly following a squabble with her husband.

Police said Thankala and Adhithya Bandari (25) were married for four years. Adithya asked Thankala to manage their farm since his mother returned to Nepal three days ago. She refused and the couple had a quarrel over this.

On Thursday, Adithya found his wife and the kids dead, said police. If in distress or having suicidal thoughts, call 104 for health department’s helpline or 044- 24640050 for Sneha suicide helpline.