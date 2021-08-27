STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Madurai tree spouts waters, crowds disappointed to learn cause mundane not miracle

The excitement of the residents was short-lived as the fitters inspected the area and found out that there is a leakage in the underground water pipeline.

By Express News Service

MADURAI: When news of water coming out from a 15-year-old tree spread like a wildfire in Velmurugan Nagar, little did the residents know that it was no supernatural occurrence or blessing from the tree, but just a leaking pipeline connection.

It so happened that water started to mysteriously seep out of the tree from a height of about two-foot, akin to tap water, for a good 45 minutes. Residents who came to see were delighted to watch the "mysterious" activity, gathered around the tree in a bid to collect the water in pots and containers. Many stood there in awe, recording the strange sight.

The Junior Engineer of Zone 4, S Arul Sahaya Xavier, said that when the issue at ward 75 was taken to the notice of Corporation authorities, we learned that the pipeline was leaking, leading to this sight.

"Due to the pressure caused by the leakage, the water seeped inside the hollow tree trunk and flowed out through a cavity. It was confirmed when the water stopped flowing out of the tree when the supply to the pipeline was suspended." Talking about the pipeline leakage, he said that it would be sorted by Friday.

