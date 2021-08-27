MKU to form search panel to select V-C

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The election for the nominee of Senate of the Madurai Kamaraj University would be held on September 7. Likewise, the election for nominee of the Syndicate would be held on September 13. The nominees of both the bodies, along with the nominee of Chancellor would form the search panel.

The panel would then invite nominations to apply for the Vice-Chancellor post of MKU as per the statues of the varsity. Madurai Kamaraj University former Vice Chancellor T Maruthamuthu, Annamalai University former Vice Chancellor V Murugesan, Bharathiyar University’s Education Department Professor R Ananthasayanam and Pondicherry University’s Law Department Professor A Chellaperumal filed nominations from the Senate.