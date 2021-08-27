Puducherry govt examining feasibility of reviving loss-making PSUs, says CM Rangasamy

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy on Friday said that the government is examining the feasibility of reviving public sector undertakings (PSUs) that have suffered heavy losses.

Winding up the debate on the motion of thanks to the Lt Governor’s address in the assembly on Friday, Rangasamy said that the government wants their revival, but it cannot be done immediately. It is important to understand how the PSUs have suffered heavy losses. In the past, his government had provided opportunities for additional business to PSUs by giving them licences to run liquor shops and petrol bunks, but despite these, PSUs have made losses, he said.

For the time being, his government has decided to pay two months salary to the employees of the PSUs by giving grant in aid, while looking at their revival in a phased way, said Rangasamy.

Earlier, Leader of Opposition R Siva sought to know whether a long-term policy would be adopted by the government for the 19 PSUs which have suffered heavy losses and the employees going without salary for a period ranging from 10 months to five years or will they be wound up.

It may be recalled that the previous Congress government led by V Narayanasamy wanted to give grant in aid for payment of salaries to the employees of these loss-making PSUs, till some decision is taken on their future, but the then Lt Governor Kiran Bedi disapproved the cabinet decision regarding it, stating that PSUs need to generate their own revenue for payment of salaries to their respective staff. This had led to a stand-off between the LG and CM.

Chief Minister Rangasamy also said that the Centre is extending all support, when members, expressing concern over the financial constraints, sought to know how the Prime Minister’s assurance to make Puducherry the ‘BEST’ (Business, Education Spiritual and Tourist) hub will be realised.

He said that the Centre was focused on development of Puducherry and will provide the necessary funds. Besides he will also make efforts to get additional funds, while adding that austerity measures also need to be adopted. The Chief Minister also that Lt Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan was keen on the development of Puducherry and is supporting the government and approving its proposals in this regard.

'Govt silent on statehood, conduct of local body elections'

Earlier, speaking on the motion, Leader of Opposition R Siva said that there was no mention of conducting local body elections in the UT, either in the Lt Governor’s address or in the Chief Minister’s budget. He wanted to know whether any funds have been allocated in the budget for the conduct of the polls, even as preparations are on.

Further, the budget is also silent on statehood and corporatisation of the electricity department, said Siva while asking the government to come clear on its stand. DMK MLA AMH Nazim, a former minister, said that Puducherry despite being an UT, should not blindly implement central government policies, but take a decision based on the local scenario, in a similar way to the stand adopted on the construction of the Mekedatu dam on the Cauvery river.

Members also expressed concern over the lack of employment opportunities for educated youth in Puducherry forcing them to seek jobs in other states. L Sampath (DMK) said that while the youth move to other states and abroad for employment, their aged parents are left behind in Puducherry with none to care for them. The situation should change by creating employment opportunities in Puducherry. Siva suggested that the government should frame a new industrial policy and implement it to draw industries to Puducherry, which will provide employment to the youths. Congress MLA M Vaithiyanathan also wanted the government to take concerted steps to create employment opportunities in Puducherry.

Nazim wanted the government to impress upon the Centre for inclusion of Puducherry in the Central Finance Commission through amendment of the Constitution, so that Puducherry like other states gets at least 32 percent of its budget outlay as grants from the Centre. He also expressed the view that the decisions taken by the elected government should be announced by the Chief Minister and not the Lt Governor. Each time a cabinet decision is taken by the government like reopening of schools and colleges or reduction of VAT on petrol, the Lt Governor releases the information as having granted approval, he said.

Independent MLA T Shivashankar wanted the government to provide CT scan and MRI scan facilities at Rajiv Gandhi Women and Children Hospital, while BJP MLA Richards John Kumar sought proper drinking water facilities.