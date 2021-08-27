Reinstate axed Tamil writers' works in Delhi University curriculum: Stalin

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday urged the Delhi University to include the writings of Tamil writers Bama and Sukirtharani in the English syllabus. His demand came following the news that their works were removed from Delhi University’s BA English (Hons) syllabus without taking the matter with the professors of the department.

In his press statement, Stalin termed it a biased decision. He demanded that the university administration and the Union government abandon the practice of seeing the works of Bama and Sukirtharani, who have contributed a lot to women empowerment and liberation of the suppressed, through political-religious glasses and take steps to reinstate the works into the curriculum.