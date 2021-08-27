STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rs 524 crore to build infra for MSMEs in four TN districts

The Small Industries Development Bank (SIDBI) will provide Rs 524 crore to Tamil Nadu government for the welfare of micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in the State. 

A driver looks under his car during the routine security check prior to the budget Assembly session at Kalaivanar Arangam in Chennai on Thursday | R Satish Babu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Small Industries Development Bank (SIDBI) will provide Rs 524 crore to Tamil Nadu government for the welfare of micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in the State. The fund would be utilised for providing basic infrastructure like water and housing facilities for industries in Krishnagiri, Kancheepuram, Coimbatore, and Thoothukudi districts, as per a government communique.

A letter-of-consent was issued by SIDBI chairman and managing director,  Sivasubramaniyan Raman in the presence of Chief Minister M K Stalin in the Assembly. “Thrust shall be given to clusters in sectors or sub-sectors that directly benefit MSMEs in the State and bring them to a level wherein they emerge vibrant, higher on the value chain, and become sustainable.

SIDBI shall also examine supporting soft-infrastructure issues in select clusters relating to technology, skilling or upskilling, energy efficiency, market, and credit connect. A pilot has been launched in Ambattur leather cluster,” Raman said in a statement.

Moderately priced SIDBI Fund
The project-specific moderately priced loan assistance under SIDBI Cluster Development Fund (SCDF) will be extended to the State government for upgrading MSME clusters and for developing new industrial infrastructure in Tamil Nadu. 

SCDF has been setup with the support of RBI to support the hard infrastructure facilities in clusters across India. The fund is envisaged to support setting up, upgrading, and renovating MSME infrastructure in areas other than agriculture. 

