Rs 6,000 debt leaves Thoothukudi youth ‘neck-deep’ in trouble, quite literally!

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: A man perhaps realised his worst nightmare when three of his friends buried him alive on Wednesday.

The victim, Ajit Kumar (24), a painter of Muthaiapuram, was then admitted to Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital (TKMCH). Police identified the suspects as A Deva Asirvatham (39), M Dharma Muniasamy (23) and M Isakkimani (20) of Miuthaiahpuram.

Ajit Kumar said he had borrowed Rs 6000 from Asirvatham to buy a mobile phone. While drinking at a salt pan near Mullakadu, After the party, Asirvatham demanded the money, rejecting Ajit’s justification that it was spent commonly for the party. Following an altercation among the four, Asirvatham and the other two buried Ajit into a neck-deep pit.

Nearby people rescued Ajit from his half-buried state. They informed the police who then registered a case against the trio for singing an obscene song at a public place, attempt to murder and criminal intimidation.