Wild elephants being chased into forest: Minister

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Minister for Forests K Ramachandran informed the Assembly on Thursday that steps are being taken to chase away wild elephants into the deep forest, when he addressed a call of attention motion brought by AIADMK member Pon Jeyaseelan over the wild elephant menace.

The AIADMK member said, “A male wild elephant has been wandering in Gudalur taluk in the Devala area in the Pandalur forest range and it has damaged at least ten habitats during the last ten days.” In response, K Ramachandran said, “Various steps are being taken to trace wild elephants and chase them away into the deep forest. Besides, drones have been used to monitor the movements of the wild animals.”