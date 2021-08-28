36-year-old man dies on board Air India Express flight from Malaysia to Tiruchy

Jose K Joseph By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: A 36-year-old passenger died on board an Air India Express flight from Malaysia to Tiruchy on Saturday. Officials said that the Air India Express flight requested medical assistance when it was at 60 nautical miles from the airport. Sources said that the passenger, identified as A Velmurugan, son of Arumugam, and a native of Nariyapatti village in Pudukottai, faced some health issues.

Airport Director S Dharmaraj said that their medical team was put on alert since the airport received the request for medical assistance. The flight with 185 passengers landed in Tiruchy at 7:58 am. Then, the airport's medical team went inside the aircraft and examined the passenger. Sources said that the doctor certified him as 'dead on board' and information was passed to the police.

According to sources, relatives of Velmurugan were already there at the airport to receive him and the officials informed them about the incident. The body of the deceased passenger was later shifted to the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital in Tiruchy and the post-mortem would be performed on Sunday.

Meanwhile, district health officials confirmed that there is no need for any panic about the incident. “It is a non-COVID death and the health team has already confirmed that to ensure safety. Therefore, there is no need for any panic,” said A Subramani, deputy director of health services, Tiruchy. Officials said that further details about the cause of death would be revealed after the post-mortem.