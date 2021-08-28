Bills introduced to eliminate need of physical documents for registration
Commercial Taxes Minister P Moorthy introduced a Bill on Friday to amend the Registration Act to eliminate the need of physical documents for registration.
Published: 28th August 2021 05:31 AM | Last Updated: 28th August 2021 05:31 AM | A+A A-
CHENNAI: Commercial Taxes Minister P Moorthy introduced a Bill on Friday to amend the Registration Act to eliminate the need of physical documents for registration.
Law Minister S Regupathy also introduced a Bill to amend the Tamil Nadu Court-fees and Suits Valuation Act to revise fee for succession certificate.