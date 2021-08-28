STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Former Puducherry MLA booked after supporters including 20 women assault cop

The incident happened when in response to a complaint from the manager of Kerry Indev logistics at Karasur, that protesters had locked up the company gate, Sub Inspector D Murugan went to the site

Police

When the SI and a few of his men tried to remove the protesters forcibly, they manhandled and abused him (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Ex-MLA P Karthikeyan has been booked after a sub inspector of police D Murugan was assaulted by a group of his supporters, largely women, at Karasur on Friday.

The incident happened when in response to a complaint from Venkatesh, Manager of Kerry Indev logistics at Karasur, that protesters had locked up the company gate, Sub Inspector D Murugan of Sederapet police station went to the site.

Supporters of the ex-MLA were demanding jobs in the logistics company. They had locked the main gate and were not letting anyone enter the premises. While some of the employees were inside, others were waiting to come in. Loaded vehicles were also stranded outside, unable to enter and offload the contents.

The SI asked the protesters to open the locked gate and disperse stating that it was an offence and they had to seek employment in a lawful way. But they did not oblige. When the SI and a few of his men tried to remove them forcibly, they resisted, with the women numbering around 20 and other men manhandling and abusing the SI.

With no women police around, he was helpless and sustained injuries on his left hand but managed to leave the spot and get treatment at a hospital. In the meantime, the ex-MLA also came to the scene and found fault with the police for preventing their protest. Additional police forces arrived and all those agitating were removed.

Thereafter, two FIRs were filed against the ex-MLA and 29 others including 20 women on the complaint of the manager of the company and the SI. They have been booked under IPC sections 143, 149, 153, 294(b), 332, 342, 385, 427, 505(b), 506(2) and 109 as well as under provisions of the Disaster Management Act and Epidemic Act.

