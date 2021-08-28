Plea seeking to quash defamation case against EPS, OPS adjourned

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Friday adjourned the plea moved by AIADMK joint coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami and coordinator O Panneerselvam to quash the defamation case against them filed by former party spokesperson V Pugazhedhi.

Observing there was ‘prima facie case’ for challenging the defamation petition, Judge M Nirmal Kumar adjourned the case for September 3. Appearing for the petitioners, senior counsels A Natarajan and Vijay Narayan, stoutly argued for a stay of the proceedings at the special court and sought quashing of the petition.

They cited certain sections of the AIADMK’s bylaws and stated that Palaniswami and Panneerselvam have the ‘disciplinary jurisdiction’ and can ‘remove’ a member from the party for ‘fraudulence’ and ‘misconduct’.

Vijay Narayan recalled that Pugazhendi was expelled from the party in 2017 and he did not object to it then. Surprisingly, he is claiming that disrepute was brought on him this time. If members of a party or employees of company were allowed to file defamation if they are sacked, such cases would begin to flood the court, he said.

However, NGR Prasad appearing for Pugazhendi said a political party could not be compared to a company and noted if the reputation (of his party) was damaged, how could he approach the people.

Background

It may be recalled that Pugazhendi filed the case before a special court after he was expelled from the party citing ‘anti-party’ activities. He questioned it saying the phrase has brought disrepute to his image. The trial court ordered the personal appearance EPS and OPS. However, they approached the High Court seeking to dispense the personal appearance.