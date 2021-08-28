Police SI assaulted by protesting supporters of ex-MLA Kartikeyan in Puducherry

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Former MLA P Karthikeyan has been booked after a SI of police D Murugan was assaulted by a group of his supporters at Karasur on Friday.

The incident happened when Sub-Inspector D Murugan of Sederapet police station reached the main gate of Kerry Indev logistics, situated at Karasur, after some protestors had locked it.

The supporters of the ex-MLA were demanding jobs in the logistics company and locked the main gate of the company and were not letting anyone enter or exit the premises. Some loaded vehicles were also waiting to enter the company premises.

The SI asked the protestors, largely women, to open the lock and disperse stating that it was an offense. He asked them to seek employment in a lawful way, but the protesters did not budge. When the SI and a few other cops tried to remove them forcibly, they resisted and some of the protesters started manhandling him.

They pushed and pulled his uniforms and abused him. With no women police around, the SI was helpless. He also sustained injuries on his left hand. Somehow, he moved out and went to the hospital.

In the meantime, the ex-MLA appeared there and found fault with the police for stopping their protest. The additional police forces soon arrived and dispersed the agitators.

Two FIRs were filed against the ex-MLA and 29 others including 20 women on the complaint of the manager of the company and the SI. They have been booked under IPC sections 143, 149, 153, 294(b), 332,342, 385, 427, 505(b), 506(2), and 109 as well as under provisions of the Disaster Management act and Epidemic Act.