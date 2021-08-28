Sterlite firing: Cops to be questioned from Sept 13

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: The Aruna Jegadeesan Committee panel Advocate Arul Vadivel Sekar said that the committee, inquiring into the police firing incident, would investigate the suspected policemen who opened fire at the anti-Sterlite agitators. The one-man commission headed by retired justice Aruna Jegadeesan completed its 29th phase of investigation here on Friday.

The panel advocate, while addressing the media persons at the guest house, said that the commission had questioned 51 witnesses out of the 58 summoned for the 29th phase. During the past three years of investigation, the commission had summoned over 1,209 people and examined 863 of them. The commission had so far marked 1,140 documents in the case, he added.

For the 30th phase of the investigation, slated between September 13 to 22, the policemen who are suspected to have opened fire at the agitators on an ill-fated day, would be summoned for questioning. “At least 120 people, including the policemen, would be summoned for the 30th phase of the investigation,” said Vadivel.