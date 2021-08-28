STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Sterlite firing: Cops to be questioned from Sept 13

The one-man commission headed by retired justice Aruna Jegadeesan completed its 29th phase of investigation here on Friday.

Published: 28th August 2021 05:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2021 05:28 AM   |  A+A-

An officer targeting civilians during anti-Sterlite protests in Tuticorin in 2018.

An officer targeting civilians during anti-Sterlite protests in Tuticorin in 2018. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: The Aruna Jegadeesan Committee panel Advocate Arul Vadivel Sekar said that the committee, inquiring into the police firing incident, would investigate the suspected policemen who opened fire at the anti-Sterlite agitators. The one-man commission headed by retired justice Aruna Jegadeesan completed its 29th phase of investigation here on Friday.

The panel advocate, while addressing the media persons at the guest house, said that the commission had questioned 51 witnesses out of the 58 summoned for the 29th phase. During the past three years of investigation, the commission had summoned over 1,209 people and examined 863 of them. The commission had so far marked 1,140 documents in the case, he added.

For the 30th phase of the investigation, slated between September 13 to 22, the policemen who are suspected to have opened fire at the agitators on an ill-fated day, would be summoned for questioning. “At least 120 people, including the policemen, would be summoned for the 30th phase of the investigation,” said Vadivel.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sterlite anti-Sterlite agitators
India Matters
For representational purpose.  (File photo | Shriram BN)
India records 46,759 COVID-19 cases in a span of 24 hours, 509 deaths: Health Ministry
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Post-Covid complications found in 30% of recovered patients in all age groups
A crowd thronging Ayanavaram market in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Focus 5-fold strategy, ensure no large gathering during festival season: MHA
For representational purposes
COVID-19: Schools to remain shut in Bengal, Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LISTEN | For me, Zohra Segal's life translates into courage: Ritu Menon
Football player Cristiano Ronaldo (Photo | AP)
Cristiano Ronaldo heading back to Manchester United
Gallery
Cristiano Ronaldo is returning to Manchester United after 12 years away at Real Madrid and Juventus.  Let us take a look at five of the best moments from his first stint at Old Trafford. (Photo | AP)
Check out the magical Cristiano Ronaldo moments at Manchester United
Sir Alex Ferguson bought a young Portuguese winger from Sporting Lisbon in 2003. The rest is history which needs no retelling. The boy, who went on to become a legend, has made a dramatic return to the Theatre of Dreams hoping for a memorable Last Dance.
Cristiano Ronaldo is coming home: Where are his Manchester United teammates from 2008-09 now?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp