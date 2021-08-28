STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tamil Nadu Assembly adopts resolution demanding repeal Centre's three farm laws

Moving the resolution, the Chief Minister said that the three legislations were against agriculture as well as the welfare of the farmers.

Tamil Nadu Assembly

Tamil Nadu Assembly (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)

By T Muruganandham
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Assembly on Saturday adopted a resolution moved by Chief Minister MK Stalin demanding the repeal of three agriculture related legislations of the Union Government. The resolution was adopted by voice vote.

While the allies of the DMK and PMK, one of the allies of the BJP supported the resolution, the AIADMK and BJP opposed it by staging  a walkout. At the end of the discussion, the Chief Minister announced that all cases filed against the farmers and others who staged demonstrations against the three Central laws would be withdrawn. 

Moving the resolution, the Chief Minister said the three legislations were against agriculture as well as the welfare of the farmers. Farmers are expecting only one thing - i.e, reasonable price for their produce. But these three legislations did not speak about Minimum Support Price for agricultural products.  

Stalin said after the independence, for the first time, farmers were out on the roads opposing these three legislations and they have been fighting against these legislations for a long time.  "So, we have the duty to oppose these legislations," he said.

The Chief Minister also said the Union Government, against the federal principles, enacted these legislations without consulting the States. Also these legislations snatched away the powers of the State governments, he added. 

Speaking on the resolution, Deputy Leader of the Opposition O Panneerselvam said the government should convene an all party meeting to elicit the views of the farmers of Tamil Nadu regarding the three legislations and that the resolution has been moved in haste.

The State government should bring to the notice of the Centre the views of farmers regarding these three legislations and should wait for the verdict of the Supreme Court regarding the three legislations before moving such a resolution. 

Meanwhile, Agriculture Minister MRK Panneerselvam introduced a Bill to repeal the Tamil Nadu Agricultural Produce and Livestock Contract Farming and Services (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2019 which was enacted during the previous AIADMK regime. 

