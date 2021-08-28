STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Theni district collector rescues man who broke leg in road accident, rushes him to hospital

The collector K V Muralidharan, who was on the way from Kumuli to Theni after finishing his inspection at border check posts, witnessed the two wheeler rider caught in an accident near Anumathapatti

Published: 28th August 2021 05:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2021 05:04 PM   |  A+A-

two wheelers bike accident road accident

Image used for representational purposes only (Express illustrations)

By Express News Service

THENI: Coming to the rescue of a man injured in a road accident, the Theni district collector rushed him to a hospital on Saturday.

The district collector K V Muralidharan, who was on the way from Kumuli to Theni after finishing his inspection at border check posts, witnessed the two wheeler rider caught in an accident near Anumathapatti.

The collector got down from his convoy and rushed to aid the two wheeler rider.

The man's leg was broken and he was unable to stand. Muralidharan then took an auto and rushed the injured man to Uthamapalayam Government Hospital.

A duty doctor, who didn't want to be named, said, "The collector himself admitted the injured patient who had a mild fracture in his leg. His health condition was stable. After necessary first aid, he was referred to Theni Medical College Hospital."

The injured man was identified as Ramachandran, a resident of Sillamarathupatti.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Ramachandran said, "While I was riding, a man suddenly appeared crossing the road, without noticing that I was approaching very near to him. In order to avoid a collision, I turned the bike and lost control and fell down."

He also said that initially he was unaware that the collector was on the spot to rescue him. Later, the collector reassured him that things would be fine, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Theni
India Matters
For representational purpose.  (File photo | Shriram BN)
India records 46,759 COVID-19 cases in a span of 24 hours, 509 deaths: Health Ministry
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Post-Covid complications found in 30% of recovered patients in all age groups
A crowd thronging Ayanavaram market in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Focus 5-fold strategy, ensure no large gathering during festival season: MHA
For representational purposes
COVID-19: Schools to remain shut in Bengal, Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LISTEN | For me, Zohra Segal's life translates into courage: Ritu Menon
Football player Cristiano Ronaldo (Photo | AP)
Cristiano Ronaldo heading back to Manchester United
Gallery
Cristiano Ronaldo is returning to Manchester United after 12 years away at Real Madrid and Juventus.  Let us take a look at five of the best moments from his first stint at Old Trafford. (Photo | AP)
Check out the magical Cristiano Ronaldo moments at Manchester United
Sir Alex Ferguson bought a young Portuguese winger from Sporting Lisbon in 2003. The rest is history which needs no retelling. The boy, who went on to become a legend, has made a dramatic return to the Theatre of Dreams hoping for a memorable Last Dance.
Cristiano Ronaldo is coming home: Where are his Manchester United teammates from 2008-09 now?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp