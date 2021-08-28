Theni district collector rescues man who broke leg in road accident, rushes him to hospital

By Express News Service

THENI: Coming to the rescue of a man injured in a road accident, the Theni district collector rushed him to a hospital on Saturday.

The district collector K V Muralidharan, who was on the way from Kumuli to Theni after finishing his inspection at border check posts, witnessed the two wheeler rider caught in an accident near Anumathapatti.

The collector got down from his convoy and rushed to aid the two wheeler rider.

The man's leg was broken and he was unable to stand. Muralidharan then took an auto and rushed the injured man to Uthamapalayam Government Hospital.

A duty doctor, who didn't want to be named, said, "The collector himself admitted the injured patient who had a mild fracture in his leg. His health condition was stable. After necessary first aid, he was referred to Theni Medical College Hospital."

The injured man was identified as Ramachandran, a resident of Sillamarathupatti.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Ramachandran said, "While I was riding, a man suddenly appeared crossing the road, without noticing that I was approaching very near to him. In order to avoid a collision, I turned the bike and lost control and fell down."

He also said that initially he was unaware that the collector was on the spot to rescue him. Later, the collector reassured him that things would be fine, he said.