STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Vigil intensified along TN-Kerala border as Covid cases surge in neighbouring state

With Kerala reporting 30,077 fresh Covid-19 cases on Thursday, the health department has intensified checks at border districts.

Published: 28th August 2021 05:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2021 05:46 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala lockdown

Representational image (File photo| Albin Mathew, EPS)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: With Kerala reporting 30,077 fresh Covid-19 cases on Thursday, the health department has intensified checks at border districts. Only people with emergency reasons are being allowed to enter Tamil Nadu. Travellers from Kerala must produce either fully-vaccinated certificate or RT-PCR negative certificate and register for an e-pass.

In Coimbatore, vigil at 13 checkpoints in the district has been intensified. Sources said health workers and other government staff at the checkpoints, particularly in Walayar and Velanthavalam, are recording contact numbers of travellers. “By collecting details of the travellers, we can ensure they had returned to Kerala within the stipulated period. The staff would contact them to check whether they had returned,” said sources. 

“Checks are strict in Walayar and Velenthavalam as neighbouring Palakkad continues to report over 2,000 new cases daily. Travellers who do not possess documents like e-pass, Covid vaccine certificate or RT-PCR test report are being turned away,” sources added. 

Meanwhile, a health team has been deployed at Coimbatore Railway Station to screen passengers from Kerala.  Samples are being collected from passengers who arrive without necessary certificates before being sent back.

Vehicle checks in Tenkasi
Similar procedures are in place at Puliyarai. “We vaccinated almost all the truck drivers transporting vegetables to Kerala at a special camp in Puliyarai. After we intensified vehicle checks and disinfection process, the number of trucks arriving from Kerala has come down from 600 to 100 per day,” said Dr Anitha, Deputy Director (Health Services), Tenkasi.

Velankanni imposes pilgrim ban
With Velankanni being a hugely popular pilgrimage centre, the Nagapattinam district administration has imposed a ban on entry of all pilgrims ahead of the annual festival of Mother Mary, which begins on August 29. All pilgrims staying in lodges at Velankanni have been evacuated. Several thousand pilgrims from Kerala visit the town for the festival

Fishing harbours on alert
Several trucks carrying seafood ply to Kerala from the fishing harbours of Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai districts every day, as fish caught in the eastern coast has a good market in Kerala. “Our truck drivers are vaccinated. They undergo the necessary screening at the borders while entering and exiting Kerala,” said S Mohandas, a fisher-representative from  Nagapattinam

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TN-Kerala border Kerala COVID 19 Tamil Nadu COVID cases
India Matters
For representational purpose.  (File photo | Shriram BN)
India records 46,759 COVID-19 cases in a span of 24 hours, 509 deaths: Health Ministry
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Post-Covid complications found in 30% of recovered patients in all age groups
A crowd thronging Ayanavaram market in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Focus 5-fold strategy, ensure no large gathering during festival season: MHA
For representational purposes
COVID-19: Schools to remain shut in Bengal, Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LISTEN | For me, Zohra Segal's life translates into courage: Ritu Menon
Football player Cristiano Ronaldo (Photo | AP)
Cristiano Ronaldo heading back to Manchester United
Gallery
Cristiano Ronaldo is returning to Manchester United after 12 years away at Real Madrid and Juventus.  Let us take a look at five of the best moments from his first stint at Old Trafford. (Photo | AP)
Check out the magical Cristiano Ronaldo moments at Manchester United
Sir Alex Ferguson bought a young Portuguese winger from Sporting Lisbon in 2003. The rest is history which needs no retelling. The boy, who went on to become a legend, has made a dramatic return to the Theatre of Dreams hoping for a memorable Last Dance.
Cristiano Ronaldo is coming home: Where are his Manchester United teammates from 2008-09 now?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp