Ariyalur: Women seek compensation for land, threaten self-immolation

By Express News Service

ARIYALUR: Tension prevailed at Adichanur village in the district on Saturday when four women, alleging inadequate compensation by the government for the land they had parted with, tried to set themselves ablaze when revenue officials, amid tight security, arrived to survey the property.

It all began in 1996 when the government reportedly acquired a parcel of land measuring about two-and-a-half acres from four persons in Adichanur, and credited the amount to their bank accounts. Subsequently, the government decided to use the acquired land to provide free housing patta to 66 people from the Adi Dravidar community residing in the same village.

However, the earlier landowners refused to ‘part’ with the property and sued twice in court. Both times the verdict, however, was ruled in favour of the State. Ariyalur Revenue Department officials and police have since repeatedly attempted to take over the parcel of land but earlier owners and their relatives resorted to protests and road blocakade to prevent it.

In this situation, Udayarpalayam Revenue officials and police visited Adichanur on Saturday morning to survey the land in question for facilitating patta distribution. More than 100 police personnel were deployed in the village.

There, five women -- Megala (35), Priya (32), Vembu (45), Meenakshi (30), Ramamirtham – and

28-year-old Selvam blocked attempts to survey the land, claiming that the government compensation paid to them for the property was less.

Suddenly, four of the women – Megala, Priya, Vembu and Meenakshi, demanding compensation as per current market valuation standards, drenched themselves in kerosene and attempted to self-immolate.

Police on duty at the spot foiled the bid and sent the women to the Ariyalur government hospital for first aid. The Revenue Department officials subsequently surveyed the land amid security.