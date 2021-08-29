STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Ariyalur: Women seek compensation for land, threaten self-immolation

Refuse to part with land, alleging inadequate compensation by govt 

Published: 29th August 2021 05:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2021 05:21 AM   |  A+A-

More than 100 police personnel were deployed at Adichanur village in the district to maintain law and order | Express

By Express News Service

ARIYALUR: Tension prevailed at Adichanur village in the district on Saturday when four women, alleging inadequate compensation by the government for the land they had parted with, tried to set themselves ablaze when revenue officials, amid tight security, arrived to survey the property. 

It all began in 1996 when the government reportedly acquired a parcel of land measuring about two-and-a-half acres from four persons in Adichanur, and credited the amount to their bank accounts. Subsequently, the government decided to use the acquired land to provide free housing patta to 66 people from the Adi Dravidar community residing in the same village. 

However, the earlier landowners refused to ‘part’ with the property and sued twice in court. Both times the verdict, however, was ruled in favour of the State. Ariyalur Revenue Department officials and police have since repeatedly attempted to take over the parcel of land but earlier owners and their relatives resorted to protests and road blocakade to prevent it.

In this situation, Udayarpalayam Revenue officials and police visited Adichanur on Saturday morning to survey the land in question for facilitating patta distribution. More than 100 police personnel were deployed in the village.

There, five women -- Megala (35), Priya (32), Vembu (45), Meenakshi (30), Ramamirtham – and 
28-year-old Selvam blocked attempts to survey the land, claiming that the government compensation paid to them for the property was less.

Suddenly, four of the women – Megala, Priya, Vembu and Meenakshi, demanding compensation as per current market valuation standards, drenched themselves in kerosene and attempted to self-immolate.
Police on duty at the spot foiled the bid and sent the women to the Ariyalur government hospital for first aid. The Revenue Department officials subsequently surveyed the land amid security. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Adichanur compensation
India Matters
For representational purpose.  (File photo | Shriram BN)
India records 46,759 COVID-19 cases in a span of 24 hours, 509 deaths: Health Ministry
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Post-Covid complications found in 30% of recovered patients in all age groups
A crowd thronging Ayanavaram market in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Focus 5-fold strategy, ensure no large gathering during festival season: MHA
For representational purposes
COVID-19: Schools to remain shut in Bengal, Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LISTEN | For me, Zohra Segal's life translates into courage: Ritu Menon
Football player Cristiano Ronaldo (Photo | AP)
Cristiano Ronaldo heading back to Manchester United
Gallery
Cristiano Ronaldo is returning to Manchester United after 12 years away at Real Madrid and Juventus.  Let us take a look at five of the best moments from his first stint at Old Trafford. (Photo | AP)
Check out the magical Cristiano Ronaldo moments at Manchester United
Sir Alex Ferguson bought a young Portuguese winger from Sporting Lisbon in 2003. The rest is history which needs no retelling. The boy, who went on to become a legend, has made a dramatic return to the Theatre of Dreams hoping for a memorable Last Dance.
Cristiano Ronaldo is coming home: Where are his Manchester United teammates from 2008-09 now?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp