Key announcements from TN Assembly

The State Assembly on Saturday took up the demands for grants for four departments — Agriculture, Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development. Three ministers replied to the discussions. Key announcements are as follows
Fisheries and Animal Husbandry Minister
Ornamental fish trading centre at Kolathur in Chennai for Rs 50 cr
7,760 health camps for cattle
Five goats will be given free of cost to 38,000 women, including widows & destitute women
Rs 45 cr Estuary at Manapad village in Thoothukudi district to be firmed up & a fish landing centre will be established
Thoothukudi fishing harbour will be desilted
Fish landing centre at Sethubhavasamudram in Thanjavur will be upgraded
Rs 39 cr Fish landing centres will be established at Kokilamedu (Chengalpattu), Periyakuppam, Chinnakuppam and Alikuppam (Cuddalore)
New fish landing centres in Thoothukudi, Villupuram, Chengalpattu, Thanjavur, Kanyakumari and Cuddalore
Agriculture Minister
Three new agricultural colleges at Keezhvelur in Nagapattinam district, Chettinadu in Sivaganga district and in Karur district at total cost of Rs 30 cr
For the first time in history of TN, borewells and tubewells with motor connection free of cost for 200 SC/ST farmers in 8 districts at Rs 12 cr
Dairy Development Minister
Rs 25 cr Cattle feed factory at Pudukudy in Thanjavur district
A new unit to produce sugar-free milk kova at Salem at a cost of Rs 8 cr
Prices of milk products will be revised by comparing the prices of private milk product companies
Advisory will be given as text messages & voice messages to 4.25L milk producers on how to produce quality milk & protect cows from diseases
50 special shops to market agricultural products in five municipal corporations
Neithal Traditional Park will be established at Nagore at total cost of Rs 2 cr
Training for farmers to develop them as agri entrepreneurs, at cost of Rs 2.22 cr
Training on horticulture techniques to 4,077 landless labourers with Rs 3.46 cr
Equipment to detect toxic substances in organic fruits and vegetables at 25 farmer markets