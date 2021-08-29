STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Key announcements from TN Assembly

The State Assembly on Saturday took up the demands for grants for four departments — Agriculture, Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development.

There have been no takers for the fleet of special buses meant for MLAs to reach Kalaivanar Arangam, where Assembly sessions are held | R Satish Babu

By Express News Service

The State Assembly on Saturday took up the demands for grants for four departments — Agriculture, Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development. Three ministers replied to the discussions. Key announcements are as follows

Fisheries and Animal Husbandry Minister

Ornamental fish trading centre at Kolathur in Chennai for Rs 50 cr

7,760 health camps for cattle

Five goats will be given free of  cost to 38,000 women, including widows & destitute women

Rs 45 cr Estuary at Manapad village in Thoothukudi district to be firmed up & a fish landing centre will be established

Thoothukudi fishing harbour will be desilted 

Fish landing centre at Sethubhavasamudram in Thanjavur will be upgraded

Rs 39 cr Fish landing centres will be established at Kokilamedu (Chengalpattu), Periyakuppam, Chinnakuppam and Alikuppam (Cuddalore)

New fish landing centres in Thoothukudi, Villupuram, Chengalpattu, Thanjavur, Kanyakumari and Cuddalore

Agriculture Minister

Three new agricultural colleges at Keezhvelur in Nagapattinam district, Chettinadu in Sivaganga district and in Karur district at total cost of Rs 30 cr

For the first time in history of TN, borewells and tubewells with motor connection free of cost for 200 SC/ST farmers in 8 districts at Rs 12 cr

Dairy Development Minister

Rs 25 cr Cattle feed factory at Pudukudy in Thanjavur district

A new unit to produce sugar-free milk kova at Salem at a cost of Rs 8 cr

Prices of milk products will be revised by comparing the prices of private milk product companies

Advisory will be given as text messages & voice messages to 4.25L milk producers on how to produce quality milk & protect cows from diseases

50 special shops to market agricultural products in five municipal corporations

Neithal Traditional Park will be established at Nagore at total cost of Rs 2 cr

Training for farmers to develop them as agri entrepreneurs, at cost of Rs 2.22 cr

Training on horticulture techniques to 4,077 landless labourers with Rs 3.46 cr

Equipment to detect toxic substances in organic fruits and vegetables at 25 farmer markets

