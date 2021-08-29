Lankan Tamils not refugees, we are there for them: Stalin
Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday expressed his regret in the Assembly that he called the camp for Sri Lankan Tamils a ‘refugee camp’ when he announced the welfare package for them.
He further added, “Hereafter, the camp will be addressed as ‘Sri Lankan Tamils Rehabilitation Camp’ since they are not refugees. We are here for them and their welfare.”