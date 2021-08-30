STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
1km-flyover being built for eight years now in Tirupur

The one-kilometre project connecting Kulanthupudur with Velampalayam across the railway track is mired in land acquisition issues.

Published: 30th August 2021 09:09 AM

The incomplete bridge near Kulathupudur in Tiruppur city | Express

By Express News Service

TIRUPPUR: A flyover that was supposed to make lives easy for motorists has turned into a thorn in their flesh as it remains incomplete for over eight years now. The one-kilometre project connecting Kulanthupudur with Velampalayam across the railway track is mired in land acquisition issues.

Balaji (31), a resident, said, “When the project was announced in 2006, we heaved a huge sigh of relied as as the flyover would spare residents of Mangalam, Andipalayam, Murugampalayam, Karuvampalayam

a four-kilometre detour. But, the project was stopped due to land acquisition issues. We petitioned the Collector and State highways department several times, but there is no response.”

Another resident, Raj Madhu (49) said, “In 2011, the project made some headway as after land acquisition was resolved and the portion of the flyover on Velampalayam section was constructed. However, the project was suspended within months. ”

When contacted,highway department officials said that the project was stopped due to acquisition cases filed and orders from the court.

Speaking to TNIE, an official from the State Highway department said, “The department proposed the 1.04-kilometre project for over Rs 19.78 crore in late 2005. It was launched in 2006, but landowners near the Kulanthupudur section did not agree to the terms. Besides, they approached the Madras High Court in 2007. A few landowners were convinced and the project resumed. But a few others moved the court again in 2009.”

Explaining the case, the official said, “The landowners claimed that the project passed through their farmlands and destroyed their livelihood. But in reality, the farmland remained unused for several years. Despite, several meetings with landowners, we were unable to arrive at a conclusion. Meanwhile, the bridge portion in the Velampalayam section was completed in 2019. Because of the legal dispute, the contractor foreclosed the project and moved out. Now, we will be holding talks with landowners and propose them a new design for the bridge project and revised the project cost to Rs 37.14 crore.”

