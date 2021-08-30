STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Afghans entering Tamil Nadu to be vaccinated against polio

India has been polio-free for more than 10 years and Tamil Nadu for 17 years.

Published: 30th August 2021 04:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2021 04:08 AM   |  A+A-

Shabana Maani, gives a polio vaccination to a child in the old part of Kabul, Afghanistan. (File Photo | AP)

Shabana Maani, gives a polio vaccination to a child in the old part of Kabul, Afghanistan. (File Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The Directorate of Public Health instructed deputy directors of health services to keep track of all inbound travellers from Afghanistan to Tamil Nadu, and make necessary arrangements to vaccinate them against polio, as the disease is still endemic in their country.

In a letter to officials dated August 27, Director of Public Health (DPH) Dr TS Selvavinayagam said, “Travellers from Afghanistan irrespective of their age group should be vaccinated with one dose of oral polio vaccine and fractional dose of inactivated polio vaccine (IPV) at all ports of entry, air, railway, sea and road.”

The officials also should send daily reports by 5 pm to the DPH.  “In the present context, India and all States are facing a surge of inbound travellers from Afghanistan. In order to protect the country from polio importation, the country has put in place polio vaccination for international travellers coming to India from polio-endemic countries,” the DPH said in his communication to the officials.

India has been polio-free for more than 10 years and Tamil Nadu for 17 years. The South Asia Region including India was declared polio-free on March 27,2014, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Afghans in India Afghans Tamil Nadu polio
India Matters
For representational purpose.  (File photo | Shriram BN)
India records 46,759 COVID-19 cases in a span of 24 hours, 509 deaths: Health Ministry
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Post-Covid complications found in 30% of recovered patients in all age groups
A crowd thronging Ayanavaram market in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Focus 5-fold strategy, ensure no large gathering during festival season: MHA
For representational purposes
COVID-19: Schools to remain shut in Bengal, Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tokyo Paralympics silver medalist Bhavina Patel (Photo | Twitter)
TOKYO PARALYMPICS | Two silver medals, one bronze: Bhavina, Nishad and Vinod shine, make India proud!
American Beauty in Kerala - A dragon story like no other | TNIE Explores
Gallery
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
Cristiano Ronaldo is returning to Manchester United after 12 years away at Real Madrid and Juventus.  Let us take a look at five of the best moments from his first stint at Old Trafford. (Photo | AP)
Check out the magical Cristiano Ronaldo moments at Manchester United
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp