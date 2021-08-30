STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Centuries-old monument lies neglected

One of the fun and unique-sounding letters in Tamil language is ‘ai’ (). It had us smile as kids as we wrote the letter, given its circles and curves.

Published: 30th August 2021 04:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2021 04:22 AM   |  A+A-

The Thirunathar Kundru in Villupuram

The Thirunathar Kundru in Villupuram

By  Krithika Srinivasan
Express News Service

VILLUPURAM:  One of the fun and unique-sounding letters in Tamil language is ‘ai’ (). It had us smile as kids as we wrote the letter, given its circles and curves. But it is tragic to witness that the first usage of the letter in Tamil, in an inscription from fifth century CE on a hill, is now left to rot and misused by miscreants.

The Thirunathar Kundru (Hill of the Holy One) is a hill located on the Gingee to Singavaram road in Gingee taluk of Villupuram district. It has evidence to the maiden use of Tamil letter ‘ai’. The hill is also known as Sirukadampur Malai. 

Thirunathar Kundru, along with the unique boulder hills found in the region, has links with Jain monks, who inhabited the hills in the fifth century CE.  The place also has three inscriptions. The first is in mature Brahmi Script, dating back to the period when the Tamil script developed and changed into ‘Vatta Ezhuthu’ (round letters). It is in this inscription that the ancient Tamil letter ‘ai’ was first discovered, said K Ramesh, professor of archeology from Villupuram Government Arts College.

“The number ‘50’ is spelt as ‘aimbathu’ in the inscription and the script structure dates back to 5th century CE. Till date, there has been no evidence of the letter being used before that era. So, it is considered its first usage,” said Ramesh. 

But when TNIE visited the hill, there was no security or informative boards to explain about the historic site. Instead, there were liquor bottles mostly broken and a huge mass of plastic cups and covers scattered all over the hill, beginning from the foothill. 

Rajesh Dheena, a social activist from Tindivanam said, “One of the iconic sites is in its worst form. The government should organise educational trips to this place for children. At the least, this would stop miscreants ruining the place.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu Tamil Nadu monuments
India Matters
For representational purpose.  (File photo | Shriram BN)
India records 46,759 COVID-19 cases in a span of 24 hours, 509 deaths: Health Ministry
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Post-Covid complications found in 30% of recovered patients in all age groups
A crowd thronging Ayanavaram market in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Focus 5-fold strategy, ensure no large gathering during festival season: MHA
For representational purposes
COVID-19: Schools to remain shut in Bengal, Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tokyo Paralympics silver medalist Bhavina Patel (Photo | Twitter)
TOKYO PARALYMPICS | Two silver medals, one bronze: Bhavina, Nishad and Vinod shine, make India proud!
American Beauty in Kerala - A dragon story like no other | TNIE Explores
Gallery
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
Cristiano Ronaldo is returning to Manchester United after 12 years away at Real Madrid and Juventus.  Let us take a look at five of the best moments from his first stint at Old Trafford. (Photo | AP)
Check out the magical Cristiano Ronaldo moments at Manchester United
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp