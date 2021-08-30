CM Stalin, other leaders congratulate Paralympic winners

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin and other leaders of various political parties on Sunday congratulated table tennis player Bavinaben Patel for bagging silver, Nishad Kumar for winning silver and Vinod Kumar for winning bronze medals in high jump and discus throw at the Paralympic Games 2020.

In a message, Stalin said, ”I feel happy and proud in congratulating Bhavinaben Patel for her stupendous performance.” Edappadi K Palaniswami, MP Kanimozhi, Dr S Ramadoss, GK Vasan and others also lauded her.