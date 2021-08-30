STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Ensure timely supply of fertilisers', Tamil Nadu government tells Centre

Published: 30th August 2021 04:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2021 04:43 PM   |  A+A-

A farmer sprinkling fertiliser on his land

A farmer sprinkling fertiliser on his land

By PTI

CHENNAI: The Union government should ensure full, timely supply of fertilisers to Tamil Nadu as per allotment and arrange to offload imported fertiliser cargo in ports in the state and neighbouring Puducherry, the state government urged the Centre on Monday.

Though the Centre allotted 3.838 lakh tonnes of urea to Tamil Nadu for the April 2021-August 2021 period, only 2.56 lakh tonnes were supplied by fertiliser firms to Tamil Nadu and there is a shortfall of 1.278 tonnes, Minister for Agriculture, MRK Panneerselvam said in a letter to Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilisers, Mansukh Mandaviya.

Also, there is a shortfall of 33,000 tonnes in respect of Di-Ammonium Phosphate (DAP) as the receipt was only 87,000 tonnes as against the allocation of 1.20 lakh tons for the same period, Panneerselvam said. The need for urea and DAP have increased in Tamil Nadu considering the requirements in respect of all crops in about 25.40 lakh acres.

Hence, if shortfall continued in supply of fertilisers, it would affect crop production and lead to a cut in farmers income, the Agriculture Minister said. Also, he urged the Centre to make arrangements to offload imported fertiliser cargo in ports in Tamil Nadu and neighbouring Puducherry.

