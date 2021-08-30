For the second year, Velankanni festival without devotees 

By Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: For the second consecutive year, the annual festival of St Mary’s Nativity in Velankanni began without devotees on Sunday. The eleven-day festival started with a flag hoisting ceremony. The flag was brought in a procession around the Shrine Basilica by church staff in the evening.

Devadass Ambrose Mariadoss, Bishop of Roman Catholic Diocese of Thanjavur, led the mass and blessed the flag in the presence of Rector Fr AMA Prabakar, Parish Priest S Arputharaj and other priests. Devadass Ambrose hoisted the flag. Nagapattinam Collector A Arun Thamburaj and SP G Jawahar oversaw the proceedings.