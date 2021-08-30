STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Minister Velu lays blame on NHAI for mishap

Loss of life could have been avoided if safety measures were implemented, he adds 

Published: 30th August 2021 04:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2021 04:26 AM   |  A+A-

The site of the Madurai-Natham flyover mishap, covered with a green cloth without any reflectors in Madurai on Sunday. (Photo | KK Sundar, EPS)

By Express News Service

MADURAI:  Inspecting the spot, where a part of the Madurai-Natham flyover fell, killing a worker, Minister for State Highways EV Velu on Sunday said the accident could have been avoided if the contractor was not negligent. The deceased worker identified as Aakash Singh, is from Uttar Pradesh. Another worker, Saroj Kumar, sustained injuries. 

Addressing the media with Finance Minister PTR Palanivel Thiagarajan, he said the flyover was a part of `545-crore Madurai-Natham four-lane highway and it is likely to be completed by April 2022. “The project is monitored by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI),” he said.

The hydraulic jack malfunction happened as the contractor failed to incorporate safety measures at the site. The works must have taken place under the supervision of site engineer or project in-charge. But on Saturday, when the accident took place, the duo was working without any supervision. He instructed the Collector to review the ongoing works by bringing in experts, to be headed by Professor Baskar of NIT-Tiruchy, and also submit a report to the government.

Further, he said that the State department already conducted an inspection and identified newly-raid roads that were in poor condition at eight places and issued notices to the contractor. Departmental action was also taken against the government staff, he added. “Maintenance of lab sheets will be commissioned soon at the ongoing flyover construction sites.

The sheets will have details of workers, and supervisors and the kind of works carried out for the day. The supervisors have to submit the sheets to their chiefs everyday,” he said. Meanwhile, the body of Singh has been sent to his native place from Government Rajaji Hospital after postmortem examination, according to sources from the hospital. 

‘Get experts to review’
TAGS
Madurai-Natham flyover Tamil Nadu
