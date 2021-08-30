Six from city die in accident at Kallakurichi

By Express News Service

KALLAKURICHI: Six, including three women and a child, died after the car they were travelling in collided with a TNSTC bus near Kallakurichi on Sunday night. Tambaram residents Ebenezer, Emanuel, Rebecca, two other women, and a boy were returning from Ooty.

On Thiyagadurugam bypass near Prithivimangalam, their car reportedly went to the wrong lane and collided with a TNSTC bus coming from the opposite side, killing everyone inside the car on the spot. Six others, including the bus driver, sustained injuries, a source from SP’s office here said.

Personnel from Thiyagadurugam police station rushed to the spot and managed to retrieve the bodies from the mangled remains of the car after a two-hour-long effort. The bodies were sent to Government Kallakurichi Hospital for postmortem examination.

The injured are undergoing treatment at the same hospital. Identities of the two women and the child are yet to be established. The Thiyadurugam police registered a case and launched an investigation.