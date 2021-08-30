STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

TN schools, colleges to reopen as scheduled from September 1, beaches to be closed on Sundays

The bar on public worship in places of worship on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays and the bar on organising festivals will continue

Published: 30th August 2021 07:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2021 09:55 PM   |  A+A-

Crowd thronging Marina Beach after it reopened | Martin Louis

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government on Monday announced that the school for classes from 9 to 12 and all the colleges will be reopened on Wednesday as scheduled. 

Considering the surge in Covid cases in neighbouring Kerala following Onam and Bakrid, the government has taken some precautionary measures for the upcoming festivals -- Vinayaka Chathurthi and Nativity Feast of Mother Mary. 

In another decision, the government said all the beaches across the state will be closed on Sundays.

The decisions were taken following a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister MK Stalin at the secretariat on Monday. The CM's statement was released after it was decided in the meeting that the existing lockdown restrictions will be extended till September 15. This includes curbs on public places of worship on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays and organising festivals.

ALSO READ: Joy and relief for Chennai students as schools' reopening day nears

Nullifying the speculations, the government stuck to its earlier stance on reopening the colleges and schools. Hostels for school and college students along with working men and women will also be allowed to function. The Chief Minister said the parents and teachers should realise that reopening of schools and colleges has been allowed considering the educational and psychological concerns of students.

The parents and teachers should ensure students wearing face masks and maintain physical distance and adhere to the guidelines for preventing the spread of coronavirus. The management of colleges are directed to ensure that the students coming from Kerala are vaccinated and that they should produce RT-PCR test reports, the government said.

Meanwhile, another official release cited that the rise in Covid cases in Kerala after the festival season was behind the reason government's unwillingness to allow festivals. "Installing Vinayaka idols at public places, organising festivals, and taking the idols in procession for immersion are prohibited. So, the public is requested to celebrate the Vinayaka Chathurthi at their houses," the statement read.

However, the government clarified that there will be no bar on individuals offering worship by installing Vinayaka idols at their residences and taking the idols for immersion in the nearby water resources. Action will be taken against those violating this directive, the statement further said.

The government made it clear that immersion of Vinayaka idols is totally prohibited on Marina beach between the stretch of Santhome and Napier bridge.

ALSO READ | Woman arrested in Tamil Nadu after video showing her torturing two-year-old son goes viral

The release also said the individuals, after offering worship, can place the Vinayaka idols at the gates of the nearby temples. The HR and CE department would make arrangements for the removal of these idols properly.

Further, the government has prohibited the gathering of people during the Nativity Feast of Mother Mary in Chennai, Velankanni, Nagapattinam districts.

The meeting, chaired by CM Stalin on Monday, also discussed the progress made in vaccination, the status of infection in certain districts, the increase in infection rate in neighbouring districts of Chennai, and the precautionary measures to face in case the infection increases in Tamil Nadu.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TN schools TN colleges TN Lockdown
India Matters
The spike protein is used by the SARS-CoV-2 virus to infect and enter human cells, and most vaccines target this region. (File photo | Shriram BN)
New Covid variant C.1.2 may be more infectious, evade vaccine protection: Study
The death curve started defying case curve since June when decentralised  death reporting came into existence
High number of daily Covid deaths in Kerala raises doubts of under-reporting
A worker disinfecting a class room in Chennai on Tuesday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Students will not be compelled to come to school for classes, Tamil Nadu govt tells HC
Bilingual affair: Kerala woman enters India Book of Records for writing unique novel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Taliban fighters stand guard in front of the Hamid Karzai International Airport after the U.S. withdrawal in Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Did anything change in Afghanistan in 20 years? Last US troops fly out, Taliban stays
Visuals from the spot showed that the car's front was left completely mangled and one of the wheels had been tossed in the air. (Photo | Ashishkrisna HP, EPS)
Speeding Audi rams into footpath in Bengaluru's Koramangala, DMK MLA's son among seven dead
Gallery
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
Cristiano Ronaldo is returning to Manchester United after 12 years away at Real Madrid and Juventus.  Let us take a look at five of the best moments from his first stint at Old Trafford. (Photo | AP)
Check out the magical Cristiano Ronaldo moments at Manchester United
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp