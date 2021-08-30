TN schools, colleges to reopen as scheduled from September 1, beaches to be closed on Sundays

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government on Monday announced that the school for classes from 9 to 12 and all the colleges will be reopened on Wednesday as scheduled.

Considering the surge in Covid cases in neighbouring Kerala following Onam and Bakrid, the government has taken some precautionary measures for the upcoming festivals -- Vinayaka Chathurthi and Nativity Feast of Mother Mary.

In another decision, the government said all the beaches across the state will be closed on Sundays.

The decisions were taken following a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister MK Stalin at the secretariat on Monday. The CM's statement was released after it was decided in the meeting that the existing lockdown restrictions will be extended till September 15. This includes curbs on public places of worship on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays and organising festivals.

Nullifying the speculations, the government stuck to its earlier stance on reopening the colleges and schools. Hostels for school and college students along with working men and women will also be allowed to function. The Chief Minister said the parents and teachers should realise that reopening of schools and colleges has been allowed considering the educational and psychological concerns of students.

The parents and teachers should ensure students wearing face masks and maintain physical distance and adhere to the guidelines for preventing the spread of coronavirus. The management of colleges are directed to ensure that the students coming from Kerala are vaccinated and that they should produce RT-PCR test reports, the government said.

Meanwhile, another official release cited that the rise in Covid cases in Kerala after the festival season was behind the reason government's unwillingness to allow festivals. "Installing Vinayaka idols at public places, organising festivals, and taking the idols in procession for immersion are prohibited. So, the public is requested to celebrate the Vinayaka Chathurthi at their houses," the statement read.

However, the government clarified that there will be no bar on individuals offering worship by installing Vinayaka idols at their residences and taking the idols for immersion in the nearby water resources. Action will be taken against those violating this directive, the statement further said.

The government made it clear that immersion of Vinayaka idols is totally prohibited on Marina beach between the stretch of Santhome and Napier bridge.

The release also said the individuals, after offering worship, can place the Vinayaka idols at the gates of the nearby temples. The HR and CE department would make arrangements for the removal of these idols properly.

Further, the government has prohibited the gathering of people during the Nativity Feast of Mother Mary in Chennai, Velankanni, Nagapattinam districts.

The meeting, chaired by CM Stalin on Monday, also discussed the progress made in vaccination, the status of infection in certain districts, the increase in infection rate in neighbouring districts of Chennai, and the precautionary measures to face in case the infection increases in Tamil Nadu.