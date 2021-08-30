STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two women attempt to sell child in Tamil Nadu, arrested

After recovering the first child, Child Protection Officer Ramesh filed a complaint at Mukkodal police on August 24, which was followed by the arrests.

arrest, handcuffs, crime

(Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI:  Two women were arrested for attempting to sell one of the woman’s child for Rs 30,000 at Mukkodal on Saturday. Police are searching for four suspects in the case.

Police said Devi (24) of Tiruppur left her husband and lived in Tirunelveli. She approached Viyakkamal of Myilapuram near Mukkodal and the two later sold Devi’s first daughter (2) to a couple–John Edward and Arputham of Myilapuram for Rs 30,000.

They later decided to sell Devi’s unborn child, when she was pregnant, to another couple– Fathima and Sebastian of Myilapuram through Market Deepa (29). After recovering the first child, Child Protection Officer Ramesh filed a complaint at Mukkodal police on August 24, which was followed by the arrests.

